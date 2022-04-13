Storm leaves nearly 400,000 homes without power in southwest China city

Xinhua) 09:34, April 13, 2022

CHENGDU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Rainstorms and hail on Monday night have left nearly 400,000 households in Ziyang, a city in southwest China's Sichuan Province, without power, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The extreme weather damaged 42 10-kilovolt power lines in the city. By 2 p.m. Tuesday, over 350,000 households were still without power.

Repair work is underway and electricity is expected to be restored in all remaining affected households by 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city's State Grid branch.

In Anyue County, approximately 10,000 people in 11 townships were affected by the storms, with 20 people sustaining minor injuries, local authorities said.

The county recorded precipitation of up to 108.6 millimeters and was hit by its strongest gale since records began, which packed winds of up to 134.6 kilometers per hour, according to the county's meteorological department.

