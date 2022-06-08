Gun violence dents U.S. birth rate: media

June 08, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Gun violence across the United States has left the American people "hostages to fate," affecting negatively the country's birth rate, a columnist at The Colorado Sun has said.

"Amid the contagions of firearms and COVID, with massive inflation and limited affordable housing, this is a daunting year to start a family," said former Denver Chief Deputy District Attorney Craig Silverman, who also has worked in the media for decades.

Silverman mentioned several other factors behind U.S. declining birth rate, such as rising alcohol sales, crime-riddled living conditions, poor child care and a lack of affordable formula for infants.

"Prospective parents following current events feel anxiety, irritability and sadness that can diminish any desire to have kids," Silverman said.

