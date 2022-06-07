Expert: Lifting of tariffs will help US tackle inflation
Removing additional tariffs on Chinese goods is an important measure for the United States to curb its record-high inflation, said an expert on Monday.
Urging the US to cut the tariffs, he said China-US economic and trade cooperation will benefit world economic recovery with lower tariff levels. However, he added that the US' strategic suppressing of China's rise may continue but China is capable to cope with such a situation.
His remarks came after US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that US President has given the order to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China, to combat the current high inflation.
"As the world's two largest economies, any improvement in economic and trade relations between the US and China is beneficial not only for themselves but also for the world," said Tu Xinquan, dean of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.
Any US decision on whether to remove tariffs on certain Chinese goods will only be made on the basis of serving its purpose of suppressing China through decoupling while mitigating pressure on its economic growth, but it is difficult for the US to seek complete decoupling with China, especially in areas with high reliance on Chinese goods and supply chains, such as daily consumer products, he said.
