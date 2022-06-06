Humans of China: People living a happy life the biggest human right

Enable Ginger

Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

Editors' notes:

What do we mean when we talk about human rights? A concise and universally recognised answer would be a hazy abstract from the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights: "all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights."

However,The ultimate human right is that people can lead a happy life. Everyone has the right to define human rights for themselves in light of their own unique circumstances. This is why People’s Daily Online has launched a series of feature stories on Humans of China, with select individuals sharing their thoughts on human rights and stories about how they've been able to reap the benefits of such privileges for themselves.

To begin, we've invited five Chinese women to join us to share their experiences and thoughts.

Wang Lihua, a nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Beijing, believes that the right to health and life is the most basic of human rights.

Liu Yan, an Italian-Chinese business owner and mother of two, believes that human rights include the right to live in a non-discriminatory environment and have a happy family.

Zhang Huamei, who became China’s first owner of a private company in 1979, asserts that access to resources and success, regardless of gender, are fundamental human rights.

Otgonhuar, a tree planter living in the Kubuqi Desert of northwest China’s Inner Mongolia, says that for her, the right to breathe clean air and live in a green environment is the essence of human dignity and equality.

Su Min, a retired woman who now travels around China in her camper RV, feels that a fundamental human right is the freedom to reject being defined by others and to accept one's genuine self.

Humans of China, rights of humans. We believe their stories will help you to see human rights from a new perspective.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Hongyu)