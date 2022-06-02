2 killed, 4 missing after landslides in central China

Xinhua) 16:08, June 02, 2022

CHANGSHA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and four remain missing after heavy rain triggered two landslides early Thursday in the city of Huaihua in central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said.

One landslide occurred at around 3 a.m. Thursday at Tonglingxi Village in Mayang Miao Autonomous County. The landslide caused two houses to collapse and left four people missing.

The other landslide happened at around 4 a.m. at Dahuaping Village in the county, claiming the lives of two victims.

Rescue work is still underway.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)