A look at creative Dragon Boat Festival rice dumplings

(People's Daily App) 13:36, June 02, 2022

The Dragon Boat Festival falls on Friday this year, the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar.

On this day, Chinese people eat zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling with sweet or savoury fillings such as red beans, Chinese dates and meat. It is wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves into a pyramid shape.

However, as time goes by, food-loving Chinese people have opened their minds and created new types of zongzi with different fillings and shapes. This not only satisfies the public's increasingly diverse taste preferences, but also brings more popularity to the traditional food.

