Home>>
Inglorious history behind exhibitions at National Museum of the American Indian
(Xinhua) 11:21, May 24, 2022
The National Museum of the American Indian, located in Washington, D.C., has one of the most extensive collections of Native American arts and artifacts in the world. However, behind those delicate artifacts and exhibitions, there is an inglorious part of American history.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- U.S. new Indo-Pacific economic framework faces headwinds
- US may lack ‘ability to lead IPEF, reconcile interests’ with members
- Small businesses lose confidence in U.S. economy: WSJ
- Americans tolerate mass death from COVID-19, shootings: AP
- U.S. sees risk of COVID-19 supply rationing without more funds: AP
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.