Home>>
US National Endowment for Democracy unmasked
(People's Daily App) 11:14, May 24, 2022
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs this month published 'Fact Sheet on the National Endowment for Democracy' on its website.
Hundreds of examples gathered from public reports about the Washington D.C.-based National Endowment for Democracy (NED) are outlined over six sections and more than 7,000 words about an organization that presents itself as a private, non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening democratic institutions around the world.
But what truly is the NED? Watch this clip.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- U.S. new Indo-Pacific economic framework faces headwinds
- US may lack ‘ability to lead IPEF, reconcile interests’ with members
- Small businesses lose confidence in U.S. economy: WSJ
- Americans tolerate mass death from COVID-19, shootings: AP
- U.S. plays with fire by using "Taiwan card" to contain China: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.