US National Endowment for Democracy unmasked

(People's Daily App) 11:14, May 24, 2022

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs this month published 'Fact Sheet on the National Endowment for Democracy' on its website.

Hundreds of examples gathered from public reports about the Washington D.C.-based National Endowment for Democracy (NED) are outlined over six sections and more than 7,000 words about an organization that presents itself as a private, non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening democratic institutions around the world.

But what truly is the NED? Watch this clip.

