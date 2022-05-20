China-ROK trade exceeds 360 billion USD: commerce ministry
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The bilateral trade between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) has exceeded 360 billion U.S. dollars due to the rapid development of economic and trade ties between the two countries, said the Ministry of Commerce Thursday.
The cumulative two-way investment between the two countries has exceeded 100 billion U.S. dollars, the ministry's spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which came into force early this year, has provided a broader space for China and the ROK to deepen economic, trade, and investment cooperation as the two countries are both members of the trade pact, said Shu.
China is ready to work with the ROK to deepen bilateral trade and investment cooperation and expand new areas for cooperation to benefit the two countries and the two peoples, said Shu.
