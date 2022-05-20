People visit National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa
People visit the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 18, 2022. The museum houses collections of precious heritages, including fossilized bones of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, named "Lucy", which is believed to live about 3.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)
Students visit the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 18, 2022. The museum houses collections of precious heritages, including fossilized bones of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, named "Lucy", which is believed to live about 3.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)
A man looks at the replica of Lucy's bones at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 18, 2022. The museum houses collections of precious heritages, including fossilized bones of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, named "Lucy", which is believed to live about 3.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)
Students visit the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 18, 2022. The museum houses collections of precious heritages, including fossilized bones of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, named "Lucy", which is believed to live about 3.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)
Photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows the Interior of National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The museum houses collections of precious heritages, including fossilized bones of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, named "Lucy", which is believed to live about 3.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- UN rights body urges transparent probe into recent inter-religious clashes in Ethiopia
- Ethiopia signs electrical equipment purchase agreement with Chinese firm
- UN aid convoy reaches Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region
- Interview: China plays rising role in Ethiopia's renewable energy dev't: official
- Chinese-built bridge to be completed in Ethiopia by early 2023
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.