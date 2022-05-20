People visit National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa

People visit the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 18, 2022. The museum houses collections of precious heritages, including fossilized bones of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, named "Lucy", which is believed to live about 3.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

A man looks at the replica of Lucy's bones at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 18, 2022. The museum houses collections of precious heritages, including fossilized bones of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, named "Lucy", which is believed to live about 3.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

Photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows the Interior of National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The museum houses collections of precious heritages, including fossilized bones of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, named "Lucy", which is believed to live about 3.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

