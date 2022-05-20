Tianjin boosts aerospace industry to promote high-quality development
A worker maintains an airplane at a hangar in north China's Tianjin, May 18, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Undated file photo shows a staff member checking the microgravity unloading system at a base of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation in north China's Tianjin. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation/Handout via Xinhua)
Undated file photo shows core module of China's space station Tianhe being hoisted at a base of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation in north China's Tianjin. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation/Handout via Xinhua)
A staff member maintains an airplane at a hangar in north China's Tianjin, May 18, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Undated file photo shows staff members covering a transport case for spacecraft with protective equipment. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation/Handout via Xinhua)
Staff members maintain an airplane at a hangar in north China's Tianjin, May 18, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Undated file photo shows core module of China's space station Tianhe in noise test at a base of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation in north China's Tianjin. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation/Handout via Xinhua)
Staff members work at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Airbus China/Handout via Xinhua)
Staff members work at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Airbus China/Handout via Xinhua)
Staff members work at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Airbus China/Handout via Xinhua)
Staff members maintain an airplane at a hangar in north China's Tianjin, May 18, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A staff member conducts riveting operation of an AC332 helicopter at a workshop of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China in north China's Tianjin, May 19, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Staff members work on an AC312E helicopter at a workshop of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China in north China's Tianjin, May 19, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A staff member conducts riveting operation of an AC332 helicopter at a workshop of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China in north China's Tianjin, May 19, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Staff members conduct riveting operation of an AC332 helicopter at a workshop of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China in north China's Tianjin, May 19, 2022. Recent years Tianjin has been vigorously developing aerospace industry, boosting multiple industrial chains in a bid to promote high-quality development of the city. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
