Young dispatcher carries forward China's space dream

(People's Daily App) 13:35, May 12, 2022

Bao Shuo, 29, the first post-90s female chief dispatcher with the Beijing Aerospace Control Center, was part of the project team of China's first Mars exploration mission, Tianwen-1.

"Striving makes youth worthwhile. We are just seizing the day and striving for what we want to achieve. We are working for our goals and dreams," says Bao, touted by netizens as "an example for the post-90s generation."

Bao said that doing one's bit to make our country stronger knows no age or gender limits and every aerospace worker is working hard for China's space dream.

Click to hear more of her story and her team's space dream.

(Compiled by Chen Rui)

