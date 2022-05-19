Xi highlights sci-tech self-reliance, cultural confidence in letter to scholars returning from overseas

Xinhua) 13:51, May 19, 2022

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted efforts to build up China's scientific and technological self-reliance and enhance cultural confidence.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday in a letter replying to Nanjing University-based young scholars returning after overseas study.

