Bilingual version of Xi's discourses on safeguarding human rights published
(Xinhua) 09:28, May 19, 2022
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese-English bilingual version of extracts from Xi Jinping's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights has been published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.
The bilingual version, featuring nine themes, is aimed at helping readers at home and abroad develop a deep understanding of the rich implications of Xi's important statements, as well as the country's endeavors on respecting and protecting human rights.
