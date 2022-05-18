Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on importance of museums

May 18, 2022

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- May 18 marks International Museum Day. Chinese President Xi Jinping has made remarks on museums and cultural heritage protection on many occasions.

The following are some highlights:

-- Museums, which are important places that protect and pass on human civilizations, as well as bridges that link the past, the present and the future, play a special role in promoting the exchanges and mutual learning of the world's civilizations.

-- Museum construction should not be monotonous, or blindly pursue a large and all-encompassing format. The contents on display should highlight their characteristics.

-- A museum is a big school. It is necessary to ensure cultural relics, which embody the traditional culture of the Chinese nation, are well protected and managed while strengthening their research and utilization, so as to allow history and cultural relics to speak for themselves. While inheriting the achievements and glory of our ancestors and enhancing national pride and confidence, we should keep in mind the setbacks and lessons of history, so as to avoid detours and make better progress.

-- The world's cultural and natural heritage is an important outcome of the development of human civilization and natural evolution, and an important medium for the exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

-- Historical and cultural heritage is a valuable resource that is neither renewable nor replaceable, and its protection should always be given top priority.

