Chinese scientists reveal molecular mechanism behind rape yield improvement
WUHAN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has revealed the molecular mechanism for improving the yield and adaptability of rape, according to a study published in the journal Nature Genetics.
Improving rape yield plays an important role in ensuring the country's oil supply, said Wu Xiaoming with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).
Yet the molecular basis behind the yield improvement of the rape varieties planted in large areas in China was not previously clear, Wu added.
By analyzing the genome of representative rape germplasm resources, researchers from the CAAS identified 628 genetic loci that control 56 important breeding traits of rape and found a batch of candidate genes that regulate the plant type, yield and quality of rape.
The study provides an important theoretical basis and abundant genetic resources for further improving rape yield, Wu said.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Chinese scientists take inspiration from cobwebs to tackle freshwater scarcity
- Chinese scientists find fossil of new marine reptile with "incredibly long" tail
- Chinese scientists develop trajectory planning system for collision-free flight of drone swarms
- Pic story: young generation engages themselves in Chinese nuclear power plant development
- Chinese scientists produce glucose, fatty acids with carbon dioxide
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.