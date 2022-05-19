Chinese scientists reveal molecular mechanism behind rape yield improvement

Xinhua) 09:40, May 19, 2022

WUHAN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has revealed the molecular mechanism for improving the yield and adaptability of rape, according to a study published in the journal Nature Genetics.

Improving rape yield plays an important role in ensuring the country's oil supply, said Wu Xiaoming with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

Yet the molecular basis behind the yield improvement of the rape varieties planted in large areas in China was not previously clear, Wu added.

By analyzing the genome of representative rape germplasm resources, researchers from the CAAS identified 628 genetic loci that control 56 important breeding traits of rape and found a batch of candidate genes that regulate the plant type, yield and quality of rape.

The study provides an important theoretical basis and abundant genetic resources for further improving rape yield, Wu said.

