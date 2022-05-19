Italy supports Finland-Sweden NATO bid: PM
ROME, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Italy backs the bid by Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the country's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, told journalists here on Wednesday.
Draghi met the press along with Finland's visiting Prime Minister Sanna Marin at Palazzo Chigi, the seat of Italy's government. He said that Italy was willing to speed up the two applicant countries' accession procedures.
Draghi recalled that the application for membership in the military alliance was sparked by security worries in the wake of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Finland and Sweden, both members of the European Union (EU), formally applied for NATO membership on Wednesday. All 30 current NATO member states must approve the applications of new members. Turkey, however, has said it opposed the membership of the two Nordic countries.
Marin's visit to Rome was part of a broad push for membership for Finland and Sweden. In her remarks, Marin said that NATO membership was the "best security guarantee for Finland and for Sweden at this point."
She said her country's army was "strong" but that the European Union would be "more secure" with Finland and Sweden in NATO.
Draghi said Italy's support for Finland did not depend on that country becoming a member of NATO.
"Like many other NATO and EU countries, (Italy) will be involved in helping to ensure Finland's national security during the transition period," Draghi said. "What that entails is something we will decide when it is needed."
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Washington hijacks ‘collective security of EU’ to serve anti-Russia strategy, benefit from NATO expansion
- Finland signs NATO admission request
- People protest against Sweden's decision to apply to join NATO in Stockholm
- Sweden, Finland to submit NATO applications Wednesday
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin says Russia would respond to expansion of NATO military infrastructure into Finland, Sweden
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.