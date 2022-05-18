Home>>
White Americans accountable for majority of hate crimes in U.S.: media
(Xinhua) 09:27, May 18, 2022
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Xinhua) -- White Americans are responsible for the majority of hate crimes in the United States, according to a local media outlet.
Of the 6,780 known offenders in 2020, 55.1 percent were white people, 25 News KXXV said Monday on its website.
White supremacist and far-right killers have dominated the extremist homicide totals since 2018, said the media citing Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino.
"White supremacy is the No. 1 domestic terrorism threat in the United States," KXXV said citing Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism based in Montgomery, Alabama.
