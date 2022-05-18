China's Jiangsu documents 857 new species

NANJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province has recorded 6,903 animal and plant species, with 857 species newly added compared with 2021, local authorities said Tuesday.

Among the newly-documented species, aquatic organisms account for more than 60 percent, said the Department of Ecology and Environment of Jiangsu Province.

Jiangsu launched a background investigation into biodiversity in 2017 for better biodiversity protection. Rare and endangered species have been updated during the research.

The department has also built 20 biodiversity observation stations in the province and established a biodiversity observation network.

