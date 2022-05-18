Home>>
China's Jiangsu documents 857 new species
(Xinhua) 09:25, May 18, 2022
NANJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province has recorded 6,903 animal and plant species, with 857 species newly added compared with 2021, local authorities said Tuesday.
Among the newly-documented species, aquatic organisms account for more than 60 percent, said the Department of Ecology and Environment of Jiangsu Province.
Jiangsu launched a background investigation into biodiversity in 2017 for better biodiversity protection. Rare and endangered species have been updated during the research.
The department has also built 20 biodiversity observation stations in the province and established a biodiversity observation network.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Rare golden cat spotted in SW China’s Tibet for first time
- Over 4,200 endangered cranes spotted at China's largest freshwater lake
- Dujiangyan in Sichuan intensifies efforts to protect wildlife
- More rare birds spotted at east China's Chaohu Lake
- From vets to common people, collective endeavor toward wildlife protection
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.