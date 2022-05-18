We Are China

Shanghai reports 96 confirmed, 759 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:36, May 18, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 96 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 759 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)