Home>>
Grief of 1 million COVID deaths in U.S.
(Xinhua) 16:56, May 13, 2022
COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. surpassed 1 million.
Five months into 2022, some 160,000 died of COVID-19 in the U.S.
Washington’s failed COVID control policy continues to take toll on American life.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. summit won't sway ASEAN centrality, say analysts
- Flags ordered at half staff as U.S. nears 1 mln COVID-19 deaths
- Hospital labor expenses surge in U.S. during pandemic
- Wealthy Americans buying second passports, citing pandemic, climate change, political turmoil: report
- Interview: Expert says guard needs to stay as 1 mln death toll shows pandemic isn't over in U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.