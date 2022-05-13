We Are China

Grief of 1 million COVID deaths in U.S.

Xinhua) 16:56, May 13, 2022

COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. surpassed 1 million.

Five months into 2022, some 160,000 died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Washington’s failed COVID control policy continues to take toll on American life.

