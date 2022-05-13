Flags ordered at half staff as U.S. nears 1 mln COVID-19 deaths

Ecns.cn) 13:27, May 13, 2022

U.S. national flag flies at half-staff near the Statue of Liberty to mourn 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19, New York, U.S. May 12, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to mark the “tragic milestone” of 1 million COVID-19 deaths for five days. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

