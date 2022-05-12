Home>>
Influencer revives Tang Dynasty beauty
14:57, May 12, 2022
Wang Yu achieved internet fame dressing up as the legendary Tang Dynasty beauty Yang Guifei at a cultural block in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Wang, 28, said she was once the victim of body shaming. Few knew her shape was the side effect of her medication.
"It's the most wonderful thing in the world to be recognized for what you do," Wang said of her dressing up.
(Produced by Teng Jiade and Bai Yujie)
