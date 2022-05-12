Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian gas delivery to Europe via Ukraine drops 25 pct

Xinhua) 09:30, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Russian gas supplies to Europe through the Ukrainian territory plummeted by nearly 25 percent from Tuesday to 72 million cubic meters on Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.

Ukraine has left only one entry point for transit to Europe, which significantly reduces the reliability of gas supplies, Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that it would close the Sokhranivka entry point on the eastern border on Wednesday due to force majeure. Gazprom was notified of the Ukrainian decision on Tuesday.

Russia remains committed to contractual obligations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday when asked whether Russia will seek alternative gas routes to Europe.

- - - -

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Russia has chosen not to participate in an upcoming special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Ukraine, calling the event biased.

"Unfortunately, our arguments and explanations with regard to the true goals of the special military operation and the situation on the ground are being completely ignored," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement, citing spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

The UNHRC announced Monday that it will hold a special session on Thursday "to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression."

- - - -

Visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said the government of Germany is working to provide modern weapons to Ukraine, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

"We are working with German enterprises to ensure that Ukraine receives the most modern weapons," Baerbock told reporters during a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

- - - -

The Ukrainian government has approved the seizure of Russian assets in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a document according to which Russian assets in Ukraine are transferred to the state, or rather to the state enterprise 'National Investment Fund,'" Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The Russian assets will be placed under the management of the National Investment Fund of Ukraine and will be used for strengthening the Ukrainian army, supporting the people and rebuilding infrastructure, Shmyhal said.

- - - -

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats discussed "a number of issues on the bilateral agenda," the ministry said in a brief statement, without disclosing details.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)