UN chief calls for ensuring global food security

Xinhua) 08:35, May 12, 2022

VIENNA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed concerns for global food security, which has been affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and called for ensuring steady food supplies.

"Global food security is an especially deep concern and was a focus of my recent meetings in Moscow and Kiev," Guterres told a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna.

The UN chief called for "quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy in open markets, by lifting export restrictions, allocating surpluses and reserves to those who need them, and addressing food price increases to calm market volatility."

He explained that a solution to the current global food insecurity "requires reintegrating Ukraine's agricultural production and the food and fertilizer production of Russia and Belarus into world markets," despite the ongoing conflict.

Guterres added that he is working to facilitate a dialogue for this goal.

Guterres is visiting Austria from Tuesday to Friday to meet with Austrian officials and attend the spring session of the UN Chief Executives Board, according to the UN Information Service Vienna.

