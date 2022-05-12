Commentary: Xi's words shed light on role of youth in national rejuvenation drive

Xinhua, May 12, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese leadership has once again underscored what role the youth should play in the nation's rejuvenation drive.

In a speech on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged members of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to be responsible, have firm convictions and work hard as the 73.7 million-strong organization celebrated its centenary.

The younger generation, according to Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, should do their best to help realize national rejuvenation -- the greatest dream of the Chinese people since the Opium War of 1840.

The destiny of any generation is closely connected with the era they live in. The youth have more opportunities to achieve their dreams when they chime with the cause of the Party and the people.

The pursuit of the Chinese Dream is a relay race. Since completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects in 2021, China has now embarked on a new journey -- building a great modern socialist country in all respects by the mid-21st century.

Standing at a new historical juncture, Chinese youth in the new era should take on their responsibility, and they will be blessed with a spacious and promising platform.

In his speech, Xi urged youth league members to "always stand on the high ground of ideals and convictions."

Ideals and convictions serve as a beacon for life and pursuits. They determine a person's position and direction. Young people need to observe society, reflect on life, and create a future on the strength of wisdom.

Xi said they should aim high at an early age and cultivate the trust in the Party, the confidence in socialism with Chinese characteristics and the belief in Marxism from the bottom of their heart.

The importance of hard work was also highlighted by Xi.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will be no easy task. It will not be achieved by simply "beating drums and gongs." Daunting challenges are inevitable in this new journey.

Chinese youth in the new era must work hard. Xi said the younger generation is the most energetic and enterprising and the least conservative force in society. The cause of the Party and the people could not have developed without the arduous dedication made by generations of young people.

Chinese youth will always be the vanguard force in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and meeting challenges in a world undergoing changes unseen in a century.

