Over 200,000 children in U.S. orphaned by COVID-19
(Xinhua) 14:22, May 11, 2022
Over 200,000 American children were orphaned by COVID-19, Imperial College London's orphanhood calculator shows.
However, Washington cares more about Wall Street figures and geopolitical games.
