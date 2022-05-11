We Are China

Over 200,000 children in U.S. orphaned by COVID-19

Xinhua) 14:22, May 11, 2022

Over 200,000 American children were orphaned by COVID-19, Imperial College London's orphanhood calculator shows.

However, Washington cares more about Wall Street figures and geopolitical games.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)