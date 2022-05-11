China urges U.S. to respect sovereignty, dignity of Latin American countries

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Summit of the Americas cannot simply serve U.S. self-interest, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday, urging the United States to respect the sovereignty and dignity of Latin American countries.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query about Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela possibly being excluded from the summit that will be hosted by the United States in Los Angeles in June.

"The summit cannot solely apply American standards or serve U.S. self-interest. It cannot be reduced to an American summit," Zhao said.

"Next year will mark the 200th year since the U.S. proposed the Monroe Doctrine," Zhao added, noting that the United States has not been a supporter of Latin American countries and has bullied them at will.

The spokesperson said that not only has the United States failed to benefit Latin American countries, but it has also exploited them, imposed sanctions against them, exported inflation to them, engaged in political interference, regime subversion and political assassination in them, and even launched armed aggression against them.

Despite opposition from the international community and regional countries, the United States insists on maintaining unilateral and illegal sanctions against some Latin American countries, smears the legitimate actions of Latin American countries to cooperate with other countries to seek development, and lacks basic respect for Latin American countries, Zhao said.

"We hope the U.S. side will earnestly respect the sovereignty and dignity of Latin American countries, and earnestly abide by the basic norms governing international relations," Zhao said, adding that there is no market for the Monroe Doctrine in Latin America, or anywhere in the world.

