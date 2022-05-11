China congratulates on smooth Philippine presidential race: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:48, May 11, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates the Philippines on the smooth holding of the presidential election and also congratulates the leading candidates, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the issue. Initial results show that presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio are poised to win.

China hopes and believes that all political forces in the Philippines will continue to work together for national renewal and development, Zhao said.

Calling the two countries "good partners of mutually beneficial cooperation," Zhao said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have been steadily upgraded and have taken on a new look of vigorous development, benefiting the two peoples and making positive contributions to regional peace and stability.

China is ready to work with the Philippines to continue to uphold good-neighborliness and friendship, focus on post-pandemic development, expand win-win cooperation, and bring more tangible benefits to the two peoples, the spokesperson said.

