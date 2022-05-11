About one third of Asian Americans change daily routine to avoid attacks: report

May 10

NEW YORK, May 10 (Xinhua) -- A Pew Research survey published on Monday said about one third of Asian Americans have changed their daily routine due to concerns over threats and attacks.

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, a majority of Asian Americans say violence against them is increasing.

Besides, more Asian American adults give their local officials a bad rating when it comes to addressing violence against Asian Americans, who said community leaders should be doing more to protect people.

