People take part in protest against Asian hate in California
By huaxia (Xinhua) 15:41, March 23, 2021
People take part in a protest against Asian hate in front of the city hall of San Francisco, California, the United States, on March 22, 2021. Eight people, six of whom were Asian and two were white, were killed in three shooting incidents in massage parlors in the Atlanta area by a suspect. The attacks came amid a troubling spike in violence against the Asian American community during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
