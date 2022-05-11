Commentary: Common good calls for closer China-Philippines friendship, cooperation

08:22, May 11, 2022 By Yan Jie ( Xinhua

Cargos containing the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines are seen upon arrival in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Against the headwinds of rising global challenges, it is more important than ever for China and the Philippines to consolidate their friendship and cooperation, properly manage their differences, uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and jointly safeguard the hard-won peace and stability in the region.

MANILA, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s landslide victory in Monday's Philippine presidential election is expected to ensure the continuity of an independent Philippine foreign policy conducive to the Philippines-China good-neighborly friendship and cooperation.

Last year, the former senator told local media that the Philippines and China are neighbors and consolidating the good-neighborly friendship between the two countries is for the people's benefit. He pledged to strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation in economy and trade, education, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

China and the Philippines enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges. In recent years, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship, deepened the synergy between the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the plan of "Build, Build, Build," and jointly promoted cooperation in major programs, with bilateral trade flourishing.

China's Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian (3rd L) and Carlito Galvez (3rd R), the chief implementer of Philippine government's measures to combat COVID-19, are seen with officials from the Philippine government in front of cargos containing Sinovac vaccines in Pasay City, the Philippines, Oct. 24, 2021. (Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and the Philippines have stood by each other to keep their citizens safe and healthy.

The two sides' proper handling of the South China Sea issue has laid an important foundation for the China-Philippines friendly cooperation, benefited the two peoples and also effectively safeguarded regional peace and stability.

Looking into the future, there will be greater scope for China and the Philippines to deepen their win-win cooperation in such fields as anti-pandemic, economy and trade, infrastructure, tourism, education and public health.

China, as outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte has said, is a true and reliable friend of the Philippine people. Indeed, building a closer China-Philippines partnership is in the interests of both sides.

Marcos is scheduled to begin his term on June 30. It is a shared hope that China-Philippines relations will become stronger and their cooperation more fruitful.

