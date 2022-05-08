Iran says EU's nuke talks coordinator to visit Iran over Vienna talks

Xinhua) 14:35, May 08, 2022

TEHRAN, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The EU coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks Enrique Mora will visit Iran on Tuesday over the Vienna talks aimed to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, semi-official agency Nour News reported Saturday.

Nour News, affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, gives no details about Mora's upcoming visit.

In July 2015, Iran signed with the world powers a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of the international sanctions on it.

However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to gradually drop some of its nuclear commitments under the agreement.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties to revive the deal.

Iran insists on securing guarantees that the U.S. governments will not abandon the deal again and the sanctions being lifted in a verifiable manner.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)