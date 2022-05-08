We Are China

People enjoy food at Athens Street Food Festival

Xinhua) 14:09, May 08, 2022

An employee shows a sandwich at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

People take part in the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

An employee prepares food at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

A visitor takes her oder at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

People enjoy food at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

A woman enjoys food at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

