People enjoy food at Athens Street Food Festival
(Xinhua) 14:09, May 08, 2022
An employee shows a sandwich at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
People take part in the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
An employee prepares food at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
A visitor takes her oder at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
People enjoy food at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
A woman enjoys food at the Athens Street Food Festival in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
