China aims to win Thomas &Uber Cup in Bangkok

Xinhua) 13:28, May 08, 2022

BANGKOK, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's badminton coach Xia Xuanze vowed on Saturday that the Chinese team aims to win the Thomas and Uber Cup titles.

Set to run from May 8 to 15, the tournament features a number of the world's top players. Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei leads Chinese women's squad which includes veteran players Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, as well as young faces like Wang Zhiyi, who had a stunning record recently.

The Chinese women's team lost to Thailand in the same venue in 2018. Despite a stronger line-up this time, "all of us should be prepared for a tough battle and strive for every victory," Xia said after Saturday's training session.

The men's team includes 22-year-old Wen Hongyang, who won the men's singles title at the BWF South Korea Open last month.

Major tournament experience is precious for training the athletes' will and cultivating the spirit of unity and cooperation, Xia said.

China has been drawn in Group B in Thomas Cup with Algeria, Denmark and France, and Group B in Uber Cup with Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia.

