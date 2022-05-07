China to make county towns priority in new phase of urbanization

Xinhua) 08:09, May 07, 2022

A villager trims a lawn from which commercial turfs are planted in Fujiang Village of Yinzhen Neighbourhood in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The need for turfs during China's urbanization process has driven farmers in Yinzhen Neighbourhood to invest in the turf business. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China has released guidelines demanding various localities across the country promote urbanization with a focus on county towns.

The guidelines, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council General Office, said the move aims to better meet the needs of rural residents to find jobs and settle down in county towns.

The guidelines list a series of measures including developing competitive industries, creating more jobs in county towns, and strengthening ecological conservation, adding that by 2025, major progress will be seen in the drive.

China's urbanization rate of permanent residents hit 64.72 percent in 2021, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The country aims to raise its urbanization rate to 65 percent during the 2021-2025 period, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan.

