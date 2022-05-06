New study shows uterine cancer deaths rising in U.S., highest among Black women

Xinhua) 09:35, May 06, 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Deaths from uterine cancer are rising in the United States, and are highest among non-Hispanic Black women, according to a new study published on Thursday.

The study, led by researchers at the U.S. National Cancer Institute, shows the higher death rates are related to the rising incidence of aggressive subtypes of uterine cancer.

The researchers found that, from 2010 to 2017, deaths of women from all racial and ethnic groups from uterine cancer overall increased 1.8 percent per year.

Deaths from non-endometroid subtypes of uterine cancer, which are more aggressive than endometrioid cancers, increased 2.7 percent per year, whereas endometrioid cancer mortality rates were stable during this period.

Black women had more than twice the rate of deaths from uterine cancer overall and of non-endometrioid subtypes compared to other racial and ethnic groups, according to the study.

