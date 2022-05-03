Over 100 people evacuated from Mariupol

Xinhua) 09:48, May 03, 2022

Photo taken on April 22, 2022 shows a view of the Azovstal plant in the port city of Mariupol. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

MOSCOW/KIEV, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries say more than 100 people were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol in Ukraine but differ on the exact number and other details.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday, 126 persons were evacuated from the Azovstal plant and adjacent houses in Mariupol over the past weekend.

On Saturday, 21 people left the Azovstal plant, and 25 others departed from its nearby houses, with all deciding to remain in Donetsk, the ministry said.

On Sunday, 80 more civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal plant and were provided with board, lodging and medical aid. The ministry said that 11 civilians decided to stay in Donetsk, and the remaining wanted to head to territory under Kiev's control.

According to the ministry, the civilians were handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Their convoy departed for Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

However, Ukraine's military police said on Monday that more than 100 people evacuated from Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook that all the evacuees received shelter in Zaporizhzhia, as well as hot meals, food parcels and medicines.

Reports from the Ukrainian side said that the evacuation would continue on Monday.

