In Pics: Views of Kiev amid Ukraine-Russia conflicts

Xinhua) 09:55, February 26, 2022

People take shelter in a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

KIEV, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua reporter Lu Jinbo from Belarus drove all night long and arrived in Kiev on Friday. Follow his camera and have a glimpse of the current situation in Kiev, capital of Ukraine.

People get on a vehicle to leave the city in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

People take a subway in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022 shows an interior view of a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Cleaners are seen in a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022 shows an exterior view of a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022 shows a screen reading "Dear customers, we will soon resume the work" in a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

