In Pics: Views of Kiev amid Ukraine-Russia conflicts
People take shelter in a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
KIEV, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua reporter Lu Jinbo from Belarus drove all night long and arrived in Kiev on Friday. Follow his camera and have a glimpse of the current situation in Kiev, capital of Ukraine.
People get on a vehicle to leave the city in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
People take a subway in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
Photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022 shows an interior view of a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
Cleaners are seen in a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
Photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022 shows an exterior view of a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
Photo taken on Feb. 25, 2022 shows a screen reading "Dear customers, we will soon resume the work" in a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
People take shelter in a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
