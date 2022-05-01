O'Sullivan to face Trump in World Snooker Championship final

LONDON, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump will lock horns in the final at the World Snooker Championship after beating John Higgins and Mark Williams respectively on Saturday.

O'Sullivan, 46, reached the final in the Crucible Theatre for the eighth time as the world number one beat long-time rival Higgins 17-11.

If the Rocket beats Trump on Monday, he will equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles.

"I am not focused on titles, what I have won and haven't won," O'Sullivan told the World Snooker Tour website. "It's more about the experience and enjoying it. When I won this title in 2020 it didn't change my life. If I win it again I'm not sure I will feel overly elated. But it would still be nice to have."

The 32-year-old Trump held off a sizzling Williams as the 47-year-old fought hard from seven frames behind to lead at 16-15. But the 2019 world champion Trump held his nerve to win the last two frames, reaching the final for the third time.

"I said it in every round that it is a free shot and I don't expect anything of myself," said Trump. "I felt a lot better yesterday, like I did against John in 2019. I feel like I am close to being at my best."

