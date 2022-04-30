We Are China

Scenery of Yellow River in China's Henan

Xinhua) 15:09, April 30, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2022 shows the Xiaolangdi reservoir on the Yellow River in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yellow River in Huiji District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows highway bridges over the Yellow River in Mengjin County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows the Yellow River Three Gorges scenic area, located upstream of the Xiaolangdi reservoir, in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yellow River upstream of the Xiaolangdi reservoir, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Mengjin County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

