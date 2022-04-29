China's space odyssey

(People's Daily App) 16:54, April 29, 2022

The universe is vast and its exploration endless. China keeps exploring, gaining broader perspective.

"It is hoped that our aerospace workers will bravely climb the peak of science and technology and move forward in the journey of aerospace development," said President Xi Jinping. Click to review China's space odyssey.

