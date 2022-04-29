Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Xinhua) 09:47, April 29, 2022

GUANGZHOU, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Carbon emissions allowances closed at 80.3 yuan (12.1 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Thursday, up 0.59 percent from Wednesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 18,167 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 1.46 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 203.41 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.84 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)