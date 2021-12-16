China's carbon market sees trading volume top 100 million tonnes
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2020 shows a photovoltaic power station at the green industrial development park in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's carbon trading market saw its total trading volume surpass 100 million tonnes, the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange said Wednesday.
The carbon market reported a total of 107 million tonnes in trading volume and 4.43 billion yuan (about 695 million U.S. dollars) in turnover as of the end of trading on Wednesday, the 102nd trading day since its operation on July 16.
The market has expanded at a brisk pace since November with the average daily trading volume reaching over 2.64 million tonnes and the daily trading volume hitting a record high on Tuesday with 14.88 million tonnes.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's carbon market running smoothly: ministry
- Gross turnover of China’s national carbon market close to 300 mln yuan in first half month
- Over 8.5 mln tonnes of carbon emissions allowances traded in Tianjin in H1
- China sets in motion national carbon emission trading market
- China's national carbon market starts online trading
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.