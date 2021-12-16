China's carbon market sees trading volume top 100 million tonnes

Xinhua) 09:00, December 16, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2020 shows a photovoltaic power station at the green industrial development park in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's carbon trading market saw its total trading volume surpass 100 million tonnes, the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange said Wednesday.

The carbon market reported a total of 107 million tonnes in trading volume and 4.43 billion yuan (about 695 million U.S. dollars) in turnover as of the end of trading on Wednesday, the 102nd trading day since its operation on July 16.

The market has expanded at a brisk pace since November with the average daily trading volume reaching over 2.64 million tonnes and the daily trading volume hitting a record high on Tuesday with 14.88 million tonnes.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)