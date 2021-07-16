Home>>
China's national carbon market starts online trading
(Xinhua) 10:26, July 16, 2021
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's national carbon market started online trading Friday, a significant step to help the country reduce its carbon footprint and meet emission targets, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
Carbon emissions by over 2,000 power companies covered in the first batch of trading are estimated to exceed more than 4 billion tonnes per year. This means China's carbon trading market would become the world's largest in terms of the amount of greenhouse gas emissions covered.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Green finance high on China's agenda to achieve carbon neutrality
- China's national carbon market to start trading in July
- Green energy of Xinjiang boosts China's carbon neutrality
- China goes full throttle on green energy transition to achieve carbon neutrality
- China, EU businesses launch initiative to support carbon-neutrality commitments
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.