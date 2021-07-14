China's national carbon market to start trading in July

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's national carbon emissions trading market will commence trading in July, with all preparatory work ready, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Wednesday.

The first batch of trading will be among the power companies, and market participants will be expanded to include other industries afterward, Zhao Yingmin, vice minister of ecology and environment, told a press conference.

The ministry will roll out regulations on the trading, and improve relevant standards and management schemes while expanding the trading varieties and methods, Zhao said.

The carbon trading market is expected to be an important scheme for China to realize the goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

