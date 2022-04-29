COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations among U.S. children on rise

Xinhua) 09:02, April 29, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Both COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among children in the United States are rising, according to U.S. multimedia broadcasting group KXLY.

Last week, 37,000 additional child COVID-19 cases were reported, up about 43 percent from two weeks ago, KXLY said on its website, citing a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

"The increases in pediatric COVID cases are renewing calls for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19," it said.

"Although the COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized under emergency use for all children over the age of 5 for nearly six months, tens of millions of children remain completely unvaccinated," KXLY said.

Currently, just 43.1 percent of eligible children in the country have been fully vaccinated, it added.

