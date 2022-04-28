24-hour 'smart pharmacy' opens in Nanning

Ecns.cn) 15:33, April 28, 2022

A woman purchases medicines at an unmanned pharmacy in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

An unmanned pharmacy running 24/7 is now open to the public in Nanning. The store provides more than 1,000 kinds of non-prescription drugs and 200 kinds of medical instruments, including thermometers. Citizens can settle the payment through scanning code.

