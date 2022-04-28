BFA conference reflects China's role in achieving global security, stability, development

CAIRO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2022 reflects China's role in achieving security, peace, stability and development for the whole world through joint cooperation and exchange of benefits, Egyptian experts said.

China presents a distinguished global policy that serves the interests of the international community and preserves the lives of citizens around the world, they said.

The BFA, founded in 2001, is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting economic integration and sustainable development in Asia.

This year's conference concluded April 22 in Boao, a coastal town in southern China's island province of Hainan. During the conference, attendees discussed the post-pandemic development agenda for Asia and the world.

Jihad Oda, a professor of international relations at Egypt's Helwan University, said the BFA conference highlights the important role of China in the international community, and its quest for global security, peace, stability and development.

The conference has turned from a regional forum into an international platform that discusses Asian cooperation with the international community as well as ways to confront global challenges, especially in the fields of economy and development, Oda told Xinhua.

The conference, he said, came at a very important time when the world is facing serious security and political challenges in addition to economic and environmental problems, which reinforced China's approach for joint cooperation to overcome these challenges and maintain the security and stability of the world.

Referring to China as a great country, Tarek Elsonoty, deputy editor-in-chief of official Al-Ahram newspaper and a writer focusing on Chinese affairs, said China takes the lead in solving global problems through its economic strength and international influence.

China has been committed to openness, the expert said, adding it is making unremitting efforts to promote global cooperation and development.

China has been encouraging major countries to support poor developing countries in achieving sustainable development and economic growth, he added.

To tackle the global challenge of climate change, China has been supporting international efforts to form global actions, especially in the field of energy, Elsonoty said.

International cooperation to limit the negative effects of climate change was among the important issues addressed by the BFA, the expert noted.

About a quarter of the panel discussion topics of the event covered green topics ranging from carbon neutrality and hydrogen to integrated energy development and building ESG (environmental, social, governance) for sustainable growth.

A report titled "Sustainable Development: Asia and the World -- Asia in Action towards Green Transition" was released during the forum, offering nine action suggestions on Asia's green transition, including building a green-growth model and fostering comprehensive green governance.

