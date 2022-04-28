Role of NATO after Cold War: Black hand which opens ‘Pandora’s box’ in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said recently that the Ukraine crisis could plunge more than one fifth of humanity, or up to 1.7 billion people, into poverty and hunger.

The U.S.-led NATO can’t absolve itself of responsibility in opening the “Pandora’s box” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a discussion he had with the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in early 1990s, then U.S. Secretary of State James Baker gave the “not one inch eastward”assurance about NATO expansion. However, the U.S.-led NATO broke this promise, engaging in a five-round eastward expansion of more than 1,000 kilometers toward the Russian border and increasing the number of its members from 16 to 30, pushing Russia into a corner with each step.

In 1997, George Kennan, the former U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union, stated that expanding NATO would be the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-Cold War era. Now, this prediction has come true. The Ukraine crisis has brought about immeasurable impact to the world. However, NATO is still stuck in a Cold War mentality, and continues to add fuel to the fire and create division and confrontation.

The key to close the “Pandora’s box” is in the hands of the U.S. and NATO. They should soberly reflect on their disgraceful roles in the Ukraine crisis, and assume their due responsibility.

